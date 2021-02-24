Registration for next COVID-19 vaccine event in Tacoma coming Thursday

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced registration details for its next vaccine event.

Registration begins Thursday at noon for a drive-thru vaccine event in Tacoma on Sunday. You must be in Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1, and organizers prefer that you live or work in Pierce County to register.

A link to register will be made available on the health department’s social media accounts (Twitter and Facebook) and its website, tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. If you are on the page before noon, refresh your browser after noon to see the links. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

Its vaccine event Wednesday in DuPont was set to vaccinate 1,200. Slots to register for the DuPont event filled up within minutes.

You can sign up for notifications of future events at tpchd.org/notify. Registration links will not be sent to those who sign up for notifications.