Pierce County sees more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Pierce County reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now 37,358 cases and 481 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.7, with six-day data lag, down from 331.9 Feb. 8. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers for the most part have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

An estimated 3,600 cases remain active in the county, down from 7,200 estimated Feb. 1.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,008 (1,006)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,717 (1,709)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,633 (1,627)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,528 (1,526)

▪ Frederickson: 1,355 (1,354)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,171 (1,169)

▪ Graham: 1,243 (1,240)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 343 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,340 (1,339)

▪ Lakewood: 3,076 (3,060)

▪ Parkland: 1,867 (1,860)

▪ Puyallup: 2,162 (2,157)

▪ South Hill: 2,109 (2,101)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,200 (1,197)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 539 (537)

▪ Spanaway: 1,756 (1,752)

▪ Tacoma: 10,453 (10,421)

▪ University Place: 1,214 (1,211)

▪ Unknown: 1,644 (1,632)

VACCINES

As of March 10:

▪ About 214,096 total doses given and reported in Pierce County, according to state Department of Health’s data dashboard.

More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given throughout the state, and 83.62% of all doses received in the state had been administered. The current seven-day average is 45,380 vaccines a day, over the goal of achieving 45,000 vaccines given per day. About 17.34 percent of the state population has initiated vaccination, with 9.95 percent fully vaccinated.

PHASE 3

On March 11, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all counties in the state would move to Phase 3 in the state’s reopening phases starting March 22. Counties will be re-evaluated individually every three weeks with the next metrics released April 12.

Pierce County must meet two metrics to remain in Phase 3:

▪ Fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks

▪ Fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 over one week.

Additionally, if the statewide intensive care unit capacity reaches greater than 90 percent, all counties will revert to Phase 1.

In the new plan, the county will no longer be a part of the 3-county Puget Sound Region with King and Snohomish counties.