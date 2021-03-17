Registration begins Thursday morning for next mass COVID vaccine event in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday announced the third mass COVID-19 vaccine event scheduled for this week in Pierce County.

Registration begins 10 a.m. Thursday for a drive-thru vaccination event scheduled for Saturday (March 20) in Edgewood. Specific location details will be released at that time.

Participants will receive the Moderna vaccine. It requires two doses. Participants will be notified at a later date to receive their second dose.

Participants must be in Phase 1A , 1B Tier 1, or 1B Tier 2, and at least 18 years old.

If you’re 16 or 17 years old, you cannot sign up for this event. According to the FDA’s emergency use authorization, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people who are at least 18.

As of March 17, vaccines are now available to those in Phase 1B Tier 2, including high-risk critical workers who work in certain congregate settings: agriculture; fishing vessel crews; food processing; grocery stores; corrections; prisons, jails or detention centers; public transit; remaining first responders. Also included: People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to check eligibility.

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, or its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture, at 10 a.m. Thursday for the link to register.

The registration link also will be on Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.

Other mass vaccine events are planned this week in Bonney Lake and at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup. Registration is required ahead of time for all events.