Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to speak about COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned a virtual news conference for Thursday, March 18, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Dan Laster, director of COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center at the state Department of Health; Michele Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.