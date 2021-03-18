More Washington residents to be eligible for vaccines March 31, eviction moratorium extended

Two million more Washington residents will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at the end of March, and the statewide moratorium on evictions will be extended through the end of June, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.

The two announcements were part of a cascade of news Inslee shared at a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.

Two more tiers will be eligible March 31

Vaccine eligibility will be extended to include tiers 3 and 4 of Phase 1B on March 31, according to Inslee’s office, adding 2 million more residents to the 3 million currently eligible.

Eligibility was extended to Phase 1B-2 on Wednesday. That tier includes workers in settings such as agriculture, grocery stores, and law enforcement; pregnant people; and those with disabilities.

Among those added to the list at the end of the month will be anyone ages 60 to 65 and anyone with two or more comorbidities. According to Department of Health spokesperson Franji Mayes, the state’s criteria for comorbidities is any two underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website as increasing risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC webpage linked in state guidance includes two lists. Adults with conditions on one of the lists “are at increased risk” of severe illness. That list includes cancer, heart failure, a weakened immune system, obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions. Adults with conditions listed on the other “might be at an increased risk.” That list includes asthma, cystic fibrosis, hypertension, dementia, being overweight, and type 1 diabetes.

The two comorbidities can come from either list, according to Mayes.

People living in congregate settings will also become eligible, opening appointments for those in correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness, among others.

More workers in congregate settings will become eligible too, including people who work in restaurants, manufacturing, and construction, according to Inslee’s office.

Long-term care visits resume

Inslee also announced indoor visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities can resume if the resident or the visitor is fully vaccinated, though outdoor visitation is preferred.

“Compassionate care” visits are still allowed no matter a person’s vaccination status — that includes visits to residents who face serious health and emotional crises, according to the state Department of Social & Health Services.

New way to find doses, bolstered hotline

The governor also shared updates on public-private partnerships that are aiding the state’s vaccination efforts.

The Department of Health has launched a Vaccine Locator online tool with the goal of simplifying the appointment-scheduling process. That can be found here: https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

For those who can’t access or navigate online tools to find appointments, the state’s vaccine hotline will get extra support from Amazon, according to Inslee’s office. Customer service representatives will help people make appointments. That phone number is 1-800-525-0127.

And Challenge Seattle, a group of high-powered CEOs led by former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire, is creating a “playbook” for mass vaccination sites, according to the governor’s office, to guide organizations that are running or planning to run clinics.

This story will be updated.