Pierce County reports nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Pierce County reported 192 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Key Peninsula man in his 80s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s.

Friday’s case count was the highest for the county in recent weeks.

The county’s totals are now 40,466 cases and 518 deaths. since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 197.9, with six-day data lag, up from 129 on March 22. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials.

An estimated 4,100 cases remain active in the county.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,108 (1,105)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,848 (1,835)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,832 (1,820)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,617 (1,615)

▪ Frederickson: 1,476 (1,465)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,266 (1,261)

▪ Graham: 1,356 (1,351)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 375 (372)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,522 (1,514)

▪ Lakewood: 3,291 (3,273)

▪ Parkland: 1,994 (1,988)

▪ Puyallup: 2,318 (2,307)

▪ South Hill: 2,301 (2,290)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,312 (1,310)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 588 (586)

▪ Spanaway: 1,901 (1,886)

▪ Tacoma: 11,190 (11,156)

▪ University Place: 1,302 (1,297)

▪ Unknown: 1,869 (1,843)

VACCINES

As of April 7:

▪ About 395,251 total doses given in Pierce County, according to the health department.

In the county, 24.97 percent of the population has initiated vaccination, and 16.36 percent are fully vaccinated, according to state DOH.

More than 4.16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given throughout the state, according to CDC.

▪ On March 31 distribution opened to Phase 1B, Tiers 3-4, including people 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions; all people 60 years and older; people, staff and volunteers in certain congregate living settings: correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services; high-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings: restaurants, food services, construction and manufacturing.

▪ On April 15, vaccine access will be open to all people 16 and older in the state with no qualifying conditions required. President Joe Biden on April 6 announced that all states must open vaccine eligibility to all U.S. residents 16 and older by April 19.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture for information on local sites offering vaccines and for mass vaccine event registration. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Starting March 31, the state’s Phase Finder tool was no longer required as part of vaccine enrollment. People should still check DOH’s online prioritization guidance to see when they are eligible to get vaccinated, with the state’s expectation that you only seek an appointment if you qualify.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those eligible now for vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County has launched a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who qualify within the WA State Phase Finder and need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

PHASE 3

All counties in the state moved to Phase 3 in the state’s reopening plan as of March 22. Counties will be re-evaluated individually every three weeks with the next metrics released April 12.

In new guidance issued Friday, April 9, counties can miss one of the two metrics and stay put. If they miss both, then they backslide.

▪ Fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks

▪ Fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 over one week.

Additionally, if the statewide intensive care unit capacity reaches greater than 90 percent, all counties will revert to Phase 1.