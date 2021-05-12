Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths Wednesday.

Pierce County reported 162 cases and four new deaths. The county has 549 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 418,020 and 5,614 deaths. Those numbers are up from 416,930 and 5,593 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 32,258 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of May 1, the date with the most recent complete data, 51 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals. The seven-day rolling average was 74.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 109.3 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 77.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 153.9 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 35.05% of Washington residents and 45.1% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On April 23, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 17,575 specimens were collected statewide, with 6.8% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was at 6.9%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 105,967 cases and 1,541 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 51,827. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 668, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 32.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 583,547 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 159 million.