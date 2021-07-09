Here are the Pierce County COVID-19 case numbers reported Friday

Pierce County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths.

The county’s totals are 51,360 cases and 620 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County added 14 new COVID-19 related deaths since July 2. Eleven of those deaths occurred between October 2020 and April 2021. At the time, the 11 deaths were classified as unknown because they required further investigation, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 64 as of July 9, down from 68.3 reported June 30.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days is currently 2.8 per 100,000, compared with the state’s rate of 2.3.

Test positivity was at 3.1 percent from the week of June 20-26, up from 2.4 the week of June 13-19.

The county said late last month that the Delta variant of COVID-19 recently arrived in Pierce County, and that the number of cases is “few but increasing” and encouraged people to get vaccinated if they have not already.

“Early studies show all three vaccines offer good protection against the Delta variant if you are fully vaccinated,” TPCHD tweeted on Thursday.

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with the previous Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,515 (1,508)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,302 (2,291)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,474 (2,461)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,027 (2,015)

▪ Frederickson: 1,957 (1,942)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,573 (1,570)

▪ Graham: 1,765 (1,757)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 460 (459)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,991 (1,977)

▪ Lakewood: 4,084 (4,063)

▪ Parkland: 2,467 (2,464)

▪ Puyallup: 2,900 (2,891)

▪ South Hill: 3,028 (3,013)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,821 (1,809)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 713 (708)

▪ Spanaway: 2,448 (2,440)

▪ Tacoma: 13,584 (13,528)

▪ University Place: 1,577 (1,574)

▪ Unknown: 2,674 (2,659)

VACCINES

As of July 7:

▪ About 834,718 total doses have been given to Pierce County residents, according to TPCHD.

In the county, 51.1 percent of the population has initiated vaccination, and 44.7 percent is fully vaccinated, compared with 55.7 percent in the state initiating vaccines and 50.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Among those 16 and older statewide, 67 percent has initiated vaccination and 61.3 percent is fully vaccinated. That does not include military or VA vaccines, which health officials say puts the state at 69.6 percent initiating vaccines toward the 70 percent goal.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.