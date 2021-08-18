Time to mask up: Here’s what the new mask mandate means in Pierce County

Masks now mandated in public places in Pierce County. Associated Press

After weeks of growing COVID-19 case numbers, the leader of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for the county.

Director Dr. Anthony Chen announced Wednesday that a countywide mask directive was in effect, with everyone 5 years and older in Pierce County required to wear a face covering “both indoors in public and outdoors where physical distancing is not possible regardless of vaccination status.”

The directive applies in any place open to the public, including retail, grocery stores, government building, and any business or place where members of the public can enter freely, according to the health department’s announcement.

“It does not apply to non-public spaces, including businesses, offices, and other places of employment with limited access. Employers should continue to follow current guidance and requirements from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries on worker safety,” the announcement said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Masking will reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 for everyone, including customers, workers and children under 12 who cannot get vaccinated,” Chen said in a statement. “I strongly urge everyone in Pierce County to follow this directive and to get vaccinated. We must use all the tools we have to keep our community safe.”

Thurston County issued its own mask directive last week; Snohomish County also has issued a similar order.

Over the weekend and through Monday, more than 1,000 new cases were reported by the health department in Pierce County. So far this week, five new deaths have been reported, with ages spanning from a Spanaway man in his 30s reported Monday to two individuals in their 80s from Central Pierce County and Bonney Lake in deaths reported Tuesday.

Other deaths reported Tuesday involved a Parkland woman in her 60s and a Central Pierce County man in his 50s.

The mandate follows two previous recommendations signed on to by Chen regarding masks for all in indoor public spaces, not just those unvaccinated. The first was issued by a group of health directors from eight counties seeing elevated cases in late July; the second one was issued by health directors across all counties last week.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At the end of June, when it appeared the pandemic was losing steam, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah amended the state’s mask order, limiting it to those unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated, and in certain settings, such as schools and health care sites.

At the time state DOH noted, “Local authorities and businesses may adopt more protective masking requirements, which is why our message is to ‘respect the rules of the room you’re in.’”

Soon after, many public spaces such as retailer sites made masks optional for customers. A return to pre-pandemic times for many coincided with the rise of the Delta variant in the area, later to be described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as contagious as chickenpox and more transmissable than the common cold.

The wave of new cases, fueled by the Delta variant has continued to gain steam and add to pressures on an already exhausted health care system. Area hospitals as of last week were starting to cancel and/or reschedule non-emergency surgeries to make way for the rising numbers of COVID patients.