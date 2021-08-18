Mask Q&A: When and where you’re required to wear a mask in Pierce County

Mask mandates have expanded in Pierce County amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading to questions about when and where someone is required to wear a mask.

Here are some answers to questions you might have:

Do I have to wear a mask indoors?

If it’s a public indoor setting, such as retail and grocery stores, government buildings or any business or place where members of the public can enter freely, yes. As of Wednesday, everyone 5 years and older in Pierce County is required to wear a face covering indoors in public.

The announcement does not apply to non-public spaces, including businesses, offices and other places of employment with limited access.

Do I have to wear a mask outdoors?

As of Wednesday, everyone 5 years and older in Pierce County is required to wear a face covering in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status.

Do I have to wear a mask on buses or public transit?

Yes. Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of transportation.

Does my child have to wear a mask in school?

While school is currently out for the summer for the majority of K-12 students, masks are still required in child care facilities and K-12 schools.

Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, including fall school plans, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

What is the state doing?

As of noon Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health rules said people who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks in public settings, and that people who are fully vaccinated are recommended to do so.

As mentioned earlier, Inslee is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday.

What are other counties doing?

Thurston County issued its own mask directive last week, directing county residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The order went into effect on Aug. 13.

Snohomish County also issued an order that went into effect Aug. 12, requiring an indoor masking mandate for all residents ages 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

Right now in King County, Washington’s most populated county, fully-vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in many settings, but it is recommended in indoor public settings like grocery and retail stores.