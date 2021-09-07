Here are Tacoma, Pierce County restaurants and venues requiring COVID vaccination proof

Tacoma Little Theatre is among the local venues requiring guests to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry. Staff file, 2009

The list of Tacoma and Pierce County businesses requiring customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter indoor areas is small but growing.

As of early August, three restaurants — en Rama, The Mix and Red Star Taco Bar, all in downtown Tacoma — had announced they would ask guests to show vaccination proof in physical or digital form for indoor dining. Tiki bar Devil’s Reef and sister restaurant Gilman House now also ask for proof at the door, a decision co-owner Jason Alexander said was necessary to ensure the health and safety of both his staff and guests — and to keep the business running.

“The last year and a half has been a struggle despite the tremendous outpouring of generosity from the local community,” he said in a message this week. Should an employee contract the virus, he said, he would be compelled to close for several days and that would be “financially devastating to me and my staff, especially with no more fiscal help on the horizon.”

Despite an alarming uptick in cases and deaths, with more than two dozen reported last week alone according to county data and hospitals sounding alarms, elected officials in Pierce County have remained hesitant to initiate a proof of vaccination requirement. Health leaders, including Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department director Anthony Chen, feel current messaging has so far failed to move the needle on stagnant vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, King County is currently discussing a “vaccine verification policy” with area businesses and organizations for what it defines as “indoor nonessential business activities.” If embraced, it would go into effect five weeks after approval.

In the North Olympic Peninsula, Allison Berry, the health officer for Jefferson and Clallam counties, announced that bars and restaurants must now check all guests over the age of 12 for proof of vaccination to dine indoors.

“Our goal is to make these safer places to be and to reduce transmission in our communities, allowing our hospitals to keep functioning and our schools to open more safely this fall,” said Berry, who told The Peninsula Daily News that, after consulting with businesses, this approach beat returning to capacity limitations.

The 14-day case rate in Jefferson County, however, is only one-third that of Pierce County, leaving business owners in an even more precarious situation in the South Sound.

Liz Hampton of Sweet Rice, a Laotian and Thai restaurant with locations in Tacoma and Auburn, said they have been enforcing current masking rules — all patrons must wear one when not seated and actively eating or drinking — but would likely return to takeout-only before requiring guests to show vaccination proof.

“We are definitely worried about the new Delta variant and are taking it day by day right now,” she said in a message.

TACOMA THEATERS, VENUES REQUIRING VACCINATION PROOF

In addition to a handful of restaurants, local performance and theater groups were some of the first to implement vaccination requirements in Tacoma, following other venues in the region.

Tacoma Little Theatre, Tacoma Arts Live and Tacoma Musical Playhouse updated their vaccination policies in August to require audiences, artists and staff to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to attend all public, indoor performances.

Alma Mater requires the same for indoor events but not for its rooftop concerts or meal at its outdoor-only restaurant The Patio; there, the venue requests that guests stay home if they notice symptoms of COVID-19 and that those unvaccinated wear a mask, per state and CDC guidance.

The city’s largest venue, the Tacoma Dome, is allowing event producers and promoters to limit entry to only vaccinated or recently negative-tested attendees, said marketing director Tammi Bryant.

“We have made a number of changes for fan safety at the Tacoma Dome, but at this time we have not established a vaccination policy for all events,” she said, adding it would adjust to local and state guidelines as needed.

As of Sept. 3, The Grand Cinema attendees are also required to show proof of vaccination. Only those with a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief may enter with only a negative test, taken within 48 hours.

“Please know that the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers are our biggest priority,” The Grand Cinema staff shared on their website. “Our community still needs to take care and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, below are the procedures we will continue to have in place to help protect our film-loving community.”

On Tuesday, Washington’s sports teams from the professional to high school level united in a decision to require similar proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter stadiums and arenas. The Seattle Seahawks will not honor refunds.

Here is a running list of businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces. In some cases, they also accept a recent negative test.

Venues

▪ Auburn Symphony Orchestra

▪ The Grand Cinema

▪ New Muses Theatre Company (Dukesbay Theater)

▪ Northwest Sinfonietta

▪ Tacoma Arts Live

▪ Tacoma Little Theatre

▪ Tacoma Musical Playhouse

▪ The Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Restaurants

▪ en Rama

▪ The Mix

▪ Red Star Taco Bar

▪ Devil’s Reef

▪ Gilman House

Editor’s Note: Are you a South Sound business requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, or know of one that is? Email us at newstips@thenewstribune.com with details, including a website link if available and contact information.