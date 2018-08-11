LATEST: Investigators heading to site where Horizon employee crashed stolen plane in Pierce County

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, the FBI and Alaska Airlines were headed to Ketron Island on Saturday morning to gather evidence from the site where a Horizon employee crashed a stolen airplane.

Debra Eckrote, NTSB regional chief, said investigators will focus on recovering the voice-data recorder and flight-data recorder from the wreckage. They also will work to recover the remains of the 29-year-old Pierce County man thought to be the only person on the plane.

“We just need to get out there and look at the wreckage,” Eckrote said at a press briefing at the Steilacoom ferry dock. “We might get lucky and find them pretty quick — we may be out there all day.”

FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams declined to provide details Saturday morning.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I understand you have a lot of questions but our investigation aims to be thorough,” Dietrich-Williams said via email. “We will provide more details when appropriate. The only update I have for you at this time is to confirm that the FBI is leading the investigation.”

Eckrote said the plane went down in an area covered with heavy brush and trees. The plane was “highly fragmented and the wings are off,” she said.

A fire sparked by the Friday night crash “is pretty much out,” Eckrote added. The Department of Natural Resources said two acres burned.

The sparsely populated island remained close to ferry traffic Saturday morning.

SHARE COPY LINK One-way air traffic control talk from man who stole Horizon Air commuter plane before it crashed Aug. 10 on Ketron Island.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said Saturday it dispatched two F-15C alert aircraft from Portland to intercept the plane.

“The fighters were directed to fly supersonic to expedite the intercept,” according to a NORAD news release.

They intercepted the plane near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“NORAD fighters were working to redirect the aircraft out over the Pacific Ocean when it crashed on the southern tip of Ketron Island in the southern end of Puget Sound,” the news release states. “NORAD fighters did not fire upon the aircraft.”