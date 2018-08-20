Smoky skies see barbecues, bonfires banned until air quality improves

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a burn ban for Pierce, Kitsap, King and Snohomish counties Monday afternoon because of unhealthy air quality throughout the region.
The burn ban begins at 5 p.m. Monday and includes charcoal barbecues, bonfires and fire pits. It will last indefinitely, the agency says.
The bans are in addition to any existing fire safety restrictions.
The complete list of banned fires includes:
- Charcoal barbecues or other solid-fuel devices
- Campfires and bonfires
- Fire pits, chimineas or other free-standing devices
- Fireplaces and uncertified woodstoves
- Agricultural fires.
Natural gas and propane grills are allowed during the burn ban. Native American ceremonial fire permits for events outside of tribal lands will not be issued.
Tacoma’s air was “unhealthy” Monday, with nearby communities like South Hill and Auburn registering as “very unhealthy,” according to the state Department of Ecology.
Air quality is expected to worsen throughout the day, and smoke is not expected to clear around the Sound until Wednesday at the earliest.
