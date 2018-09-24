Boy dies of injuries after rollover crash in Lakewood

An 11-year-old boy critically injured last week in a rollover crash in Lakewood has died of his injuries.
Khayree Tulley, of University Place, was riding in a vehicle with four other people when the driver turned into an apartment complex and was struck by another car.
The collision occurred Wednesday evening at Lakewood Drive Southwest and 82nd Street Southwest.
Police said the vehicle carrying Khayree was traveling north on Lakewood Drive when it turned west into the complex. A southbound car struck the vehicle.
Khayree and two girls under 12 were injured and taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
The other two children suffered serious injuries. Khayree was listed in critical condition and died Friday.
The two adults in the car with the children were not injured.
