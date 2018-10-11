Three of the eight people on Washington’s death row were convicted in Pierce County

The Washington Supreme Court overturned the state’s death penalty in a ruling released Thursday.
Three of the eight people on Washington’s death row are from Pierce County.
They are:
▪ Cecil Emile Davis, 59, convicted in February 1998 of the murder of Yoshiko Couch, who was raped and asphyxiated in her Tacoma home.
▪ Robert Lee Yates Jr., 66, convicted in September 2002 of killing Melinda Mercer and Connie LaFontaine Ellis as part of a series of murders across Washington.
▪ Allen Eugene Gregory, 46, originally convicted in 2001 in the rape and murder of Geneine Harshfield. Gregory was re-tried and convicted in 2012.
