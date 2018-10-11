Allen Gregory
Allen Gregory Washington State Department of Corrections Courtesy
Allen Gregory Washington State Department of Corrections Courtesy

Local

Three of the eight people on Washington’s death row were convicted in Pierce County

By Adam Lynn

alynn@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2018 10:31 AM

The Washington Supreme Court overturned the state’s death penalty in a ruling released Thursday.

Three of the eight people on Washington’s death row are from Pierce County.

They are:

Cecil Emile Davis, 59, convicted in February 1998 of the murder of Yoshiko Couch, who was raped and asphyxiated in her Tacoma home.

Robert Lee Yates Jr., 66, convicted in September 2002 of killing Melinda Mercer and Connie LaFontaine Ellis as part of a series of murders across Washington.

Allen Eugene Gregory, 46, originally convicted in 2001 in the rape and murder of Geneine Harshfield. Gregory was re-tried and convicted in 2012.

  Comments  