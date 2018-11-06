Justin Timberlake’s Tacoma Dome dates rescheduled for February

Don’t worry, Justin will still be here, just not this month.
Singer Justin Timberlake is suffering from “bruised vocal cords,” according to his Live Nation promoters, and his previously scheduled tour dates for next week at the Tacoma Dome have been rescheduled for February.
If you have tickets for the Nov. 12 show, your ticket will be honored for the new Feb. 10 show. Those with Nov. 13 tickets can attend the Feb. 11 show.
The entertainer started canceling shows in October for the condition, amid promotion of his new book, “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.”
“Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events,” according to the news release sent out Tuesday.
Timberlake was one of the first performers scheduled to appear at the Dome after the venue’s renovations.
Joe Walsh and his VetsAid fund-raising concert for veterans is still scheduled Sunday (Nov. 11).
Comments