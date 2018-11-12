Hundreds respond to survey over Tacoma Dome Station paid parking proposal

A survey asking for opinions on parking at the Tacoma Dome Station has wrapped up, and local transit officials soon will decide whether parking remains free there.
“We are happy to report we’ve received more than 500 responses,” said Rebecca Japhet, communications manager for Pierce Transit.
The proposal under consideration would create reserved spots with paid permits. Permits would be optional, and the reserved spots would be limited in number. Drivers without a permit still could park in free spaces and the reserved spaces available after 8 or 9 a.m. and anytime on the weekends.
The survey seeking commuters’ feedback ended Oct. 31. Flyers were distributed to commuters, and there also were two informational sessions held at The Tacoma Dome Station in October.
The results of the survey still need to be analyzed, so no preview yet.
“From here, we will roll up the information and present it to the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners in early 2019. The board will then weigh in on whether to proceed with the idea,” Japhet said.
If that happens, Pierce Transit staff will create a formal proposal and there would be a public hearing before any board vote takes place.
“If approved, it would take some time to get the elements in place to begin the program,” Japhet added.
