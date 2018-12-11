A Tacoma man and a 13-year-old were killed in wreck near Enumclaw, investigators say

The Washington State Patrol has identified one of the people killed in a wreck near Enumclaw last week as a 21-year-old Tacoma man.

A press release from the agency said Jacob Brown died in the crash Dec. 4 on state Route 164 near 196th Avenue Southeast.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said the other person killed in the wreck was 13-year-old Makyela Knaus. The Courier-Herald reported that she attended Enumclaw Middle School earlier this year but had left the district.

Both she and Brown were passengers in the backseat of a Kia Spetcra, driven by a 22-year-old Enumclaw woman who lost control and crashed head-on into a pickup, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers said the woman driving the Kia was intoxicated and that speed was a factor in the crash.





She and the 31-year-old Enumclaw man who was driving the pickup were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, as was an 18-year-old Vader man who was a passenger in the Kia, the State Patrol’s release said.

Brown and Knaus were ejected from the Kia when it crashed, and they died at the scene.