Lakewood police identify three officers who shot man charging at them with knife

The names of the three officers involved in a fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Sunday have been released by the Lakewood Police Department.
The officers involved were identified as Jason Catlett, John Babcock and Jonathon Beard.
Catlett has been in law enforcement for 13 years and came to Lakewood police in 2006. Babcock has 12 years of law enforcement experience and joined Lakewood police in 2008. Beard had two years in law enforcement, all with Lakewood police.
As is standard with police-involved shootings, all three officers were placed on paid administrative leave.
The shooting of Keith Lawrence Harvey occurred after he summoned police to his apartment in the 6400 block of 88th Street Court Southwest for an alleged intruder.
Harvey rushed arriving officers with a knife, prompting the three officers to shoot him, Lakewood police previously said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was no intruder and that Harvey had described himself to dispatchers.
