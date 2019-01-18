Shutdown financial assistance available from credit unions

As the federal shutdown continues, more programs are emerging to help workers caught in the middle without paychecks.
Tacoma-based Sound Credit Union introduced this week a program for its members and nonmembers “who are financially impacted by the current federal government shutdown,” according to a news release.
Here’s what’s available, according to the release:
The Sound Credit Union Member Support Program offers 90-day deferred loans at percent APR (no credit check required), the option to skip a loan payment with no penalty and the ability to withdraw Certificates of Deposit early with no penalty.
“Our primary goal at Sound Credit Union is to support and stand with our members — and our broader community — through all waves of life,” Don Clark, president and CEO of Sound Credit Union, said in a statement. “We recognize those impacted by the shutdown are navigating a pretty big wave right now, and we are committed to lending our support.”
The credit union says the program will continue as long as the shutdown lasts. More information about the program is on its website: https://www.soundcu.com/shutdown/
Other credit unions in Washington state have stepped forward to help, with Boeing Employees Credit Union and Washington State Employees Credit Union making their services available at recent Sea-Tac Airport employee forums.
More information:
https://wsecu.org/resources/here-for-federal-workers
https://www.becu.org/support/member-assistance-program
