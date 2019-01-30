‘I cause nothing but pain,’ he texted before shooting woman in South Hill home

A South Hill man suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old woman and sneaking across the Canadian border in an attempt to escape has been charged.
Jordan Eaton, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Pierce County prosecutors have issued a warrant for him.
Eaton remains jailed in Surrey, Canada while prosecutors there decide whether to charge him with an immigration offense.
After that, he will be extradited to Pierce County to face charges in Monday’s death of 19-year-old Cassandra Scaff.
Charging papers give this account:
Eaton’s mother was awakened about 4:25 a.m. Monday by a gunshot.
Her son then came into her bedroom to tell her he’d shot Scaff and ask for the keys to his mom’s car.
His mom refused.
“The mother went to the bedroom and saw the defendant drag Ms. Scaff’s body from the bed to the floor and continued removing her clothing looking for a gunshot wound,” records say.
He eventually fled on foot.
Deputies responded to the house in the 15100 block of 71st Avenue East and found Scaff’s body in a bedroom.
Her clothing was in disarray and she’d been covered with a towel. A hunting knife was found under her legs and a long tube was found in her hand.
As detectives began their investigation, Eaton’s dad called to report his son had stolen a GMC van from the Puyallup distribution company where he worked.
The van was found abandoned near the Canadian border in Blaine around 1 p.m. Surveillance video showed Eaton crossing the border.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police found Eaton at a medical facility in Surrey and took him into custody.
They allegedly found a handgun and bloody clothing on him, authorities said.
A motive has not been determined for the shooting, and detectives are working to figure out the relationship between Eaton and Scaff.
Some people told investigators the two fought the day before the shooting, and at least one person overheard Eaton claiming he’d shot Scaff.
Text messages sent two hours before Scaff was shot indicate Eaton planned the incident.
The texts included, “I just gotta go cause I cause nothing but pain for myself and others,” and, “Nobody will be able to get ahold of me anymore after today,” records say.
Eaton’s parents sought a protection order against him in 2016.
“He has anxiety and anger issues and needs mental health help, anger management and drug and alcohol rehabilitation,” one of their petitions reads. “He has abused me and my wife both physically and verbally and has continued to destroy our property including the house, possessions within the house and vehicle and has pawned several things of ours in the past.”
Court records also show that Eaton is accused of using a baseball bat to smash the windows of his girlfriend’s mother’s vehicle May 10, 2018.
He had his first court appearance in that case last week, Jan. 22, at which he pleaded not guilty at arraignment to second-degree malicious mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.
Eaton’s previous convictions include fourth-degree assault, unlawful gun possession and unlawful solicitation to possess a gun.
Charging papers in one of those cases say in 2015 he grabbed a gun following an argument with his parents, threatened to kill himself, fired a shot in an unknown direction, then fled.
