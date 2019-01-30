Woman killed in 3-car crash near Sumner is identified

A woman killed Tuesday in a three-car crash near Sumner has been identified as 65-year-old Margo Sabater.
Her husband remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The couple’s Geo Metro was stopped on Sumner Tapps Highway East to make a left turn onto 162nd Avenue East just after 8 p.m.
A 61-year-old Bonney Lake man in a Ford Ranger plowed into the back of their car at 45 mph and pushed the car into oncoming traffic, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Geo Metro then was struck by a Toyota traveling about 45 mph.
Sabater, who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband and two people in the Toyota were taken to area hospitals with injuries.
The Ford’s driver was believed to be intoxicated, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Pierce County prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against him.
Comments