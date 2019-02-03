Puyallup police say driver wanted in connection to hit-and-run has contacted them

Puyallup police say a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run on Friday has contacted them.
The incident with a pedestrian was reported Friday evening at state Route 167 and North Meridian Avenue. Police later searched for a dark-colored Ford SUV that was thought to be missing a side mirror.
The department announced Saturday that a man “immediately came” to the Puyallup Police Department after seeing media reports about the collision, according to a news release.
According to police, the driver said he was unaware that he struck a person and thought he had “contacted” road debris that came off a semi-truck in the area, a news release reads.
Although police said this is the driver and vehicle involved in the crash, they continue to investigate.
