McMenamins reschedules Tacoma hiring event at convention center

The second round of hiring for McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma has been moved from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20, “due to the possibility of inclement weather,” the company said Thursday on its website events listing.
A major snowstorm is forecast for the Tacoma area starting Friday.
The hiring event is an open call for those ages 16 and older, and is now scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.
“Simply come to the open hiring call, fill out an application and interview on the spot,” the listing says on its site.
Positions available: bartenders, servers, laundry attendants, housekeepers, security/guest services, line cooks, prep cooks and Bottle Shop/retail staff.
McMenamins held its first round of hiring at the convention center in January.
More information on the event is at https://bit.ly/2MSS5m9
McMenamins’ Tacoma site is set to open April 24.
