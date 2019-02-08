‘A very bad evening commute’ likely with the heaviest snow Friday falling at that time

A snowstorm is headed for the Puget Sound region, and the heaviest snow is expected to come just in time to snarl the afternoon commute.

Forecasts show up to 8 inches falling in the Tacoma-Seattle area by Saturday, starting about noon Friday.

The heaviest snow will hit around 3 p.m., with an inch or two falling per hour, “leading to a very bad PM commute,” according to the National Weather Service.

Troopers encouraged people who can work from home and avoid the roads to do so.

Blowing snow could also reduce visibility through Friday evening into Saturday, which is when winds pick up.

North winds of 20 to 30 mph are in the forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph. The shorelines are expected to receive the strongest winds.

Several schools are releasing students early, including Tacoma, Olympia and Clover Park School District. (See the full list here).

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Story is in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday, warning people that “Travel is likely to become very difficult.”

Temperatures will remain cold, with a high of 36 in Tacoma Friday and wind chills dropping that to 23 degrees. Saturday could drop to 17 degrees.