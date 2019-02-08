Find out which schools are releasing students early and canceling activities due to snowstorm

Annie Wright Schools: Afternoon and evening activities canceled.
Auburn School District: Will release two hours early, buses on snow routes, after-school activities canceled.
Bethel School District: Will release two hours early, afternoon and evening activities canceled.
Carbonado School District: Early release at 1:30 p.m.
Clover Park School District: Will release two hours early, afternoon and evening activities canceled, no out-of-district transportation.
Clover Park Technical College: Early release, campuses close at 2 p.m.
Eatonville School District: Will release two hours early, after-school activities canceled.
Enumclaw School District: Will release two hours early.
Fife School District: Will release two hours early, no out-of-district transportation.
Franklin Pierce School District: Will release 3.5 hours early, no out-of-district transportation.
Kent School District: Will release three hours early, no after-school activities, no out-of-district transportation.
Lake Tapps Christian School: Early release, no afternoon preschool. Kindergarten releases at noon.
Life Christian Academy: Early release, no afternoon preschool, dismisses at 11:30 a.m., no after-school care.
Orting School District: Normal schedule, buses on snow routes.
Puyallup School District: Will release two hours early, all afternoon and evening activities canceled.
Steilacoom School District: No after-school activities.
Sumner-Bonney Lake School District: Will release two hours early, all afternoon and evening activities canceled.
Tacoma Public Schools: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled.
University Place School District: Normal schedule, no out-of-district transportation, afternoon and evening activities canceled.
University of Washington, Tacoma: Suspending operations at 12:15 p.m., and through the weekend.
