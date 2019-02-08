Local

Incoming snowstorm forces closures and cancellations across Pierce County

By Craig Sailor

February 08, 2019 01:19 PM

Long lines, empty shelves as customers stock up for snow

Stores in the Pacific Northwest were left with empty shelves as customers stocked up for the weekend snow storm.
By
Up Next
Stores in the Pacific Northwest were left with empty shelves as customers stocked up for the weekend snow storm.
By

Former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t the only one who is sending in regrets this weekend as potentially the biggest snowstorm in years descends on Pierce County.

Here’s a list of closures, cancellations and postponements of community events, facilities and services in Pierce County.

Obama’s book tour event scheduled for Friday at the Tacoma Dome has been postponed to March 24.

Tacoma’s Lunar New Year celebration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Feb. 24.

All Metro Parks Tacoma facilities will close at 2 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Saturday. That includes Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

The Pierce County Library System will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday. The library’s online services will be available at piercecountylibrary.org.

Tacoma Public Library is closing all branches at 3 p.m. Friday. They will remain closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Washington State History Museum in Tacoma closed early on Friday and will be closed on Saturday. Sunday’s status was uncertain on Friday, a museum official reported.

The Proctor Farmers’ Market held on Saturday has been canceled. The next market day will be Feb. 23.

The Children’s Musuem of Tacoma closed early on Friday. It will remain closed on Saturday. Sunday’s status will be determined.

Pierce County airports will close once snow plowing is required. The runways will reopen after snowfall ends and snow and ice are removed.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

  Comments  