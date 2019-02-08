How’s the weather, Tacoma?

A man walks his dog as it snows in North Tacoma. Photographed in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Joshua Bessexjoshua.bessex@gateline.com
Did you get out in Snowmageddon? We did. And brought back these images of your neighbors taking on the storm .... for better or worse. School closures meant the kids were home when snow started coming down around noon on Friday. It’s forecast to accumulate up to 8 inches by Saturday morning.
Uriel waits for donations at the exit from the Fred Meyer parking lot on South 19th street in Tacoma, February 8, 2019. “I’m homeless, not contagious”, his sign says.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A major snowstorm forecast to hit the Tacoma and Seattle area Friday is expected to impact traffic and effect drivers at rush hour. How much snow will fall? Weather forecasts predict 1 to 2 inches per hour starting at 3 p.m.
