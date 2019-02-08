Local

How’s the weather, Tacoma?

A man walks his dog as it snows in North Tacoma. Photographed in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Did you get out in Snowmageddon? We did. And brought back these images of your neighbors taking on the storm .... for better or worse. School closures meant the kids were home when snow started coming down around noon on Friday. It’s forecast to accumulate up to 8 inches by Saturday morning.

Uriel waits for donations at the exit from the Fred Meyer parking lot on South 19th street in Tacoma, February 8, 2019. “I’m homeless, not contagious”, his sign says.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Geese walk along the snow near Ruston Way in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Lucy McElligott gets a push from her dad Patrick as she speeds down a hill at Vassault Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Samantha Homan makes her annual big snowball in Regents Park in Fircrest, February 8, 2019. “The one in the winter storm of 2007 lasted about two months,” she said.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Harli Barker, 12, goes off a jump while sledding at Vassault Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

People wait in line for de-icer and snow shovels at McLendon Hardware in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Cars drive along the waterfront near Ruston Way in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Customers and employees grab bags full of de-icer at McLendon Hardware in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

