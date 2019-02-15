Photos show snowmelt’s effect at McMenamins’ Elks Temple

The recent rounds of snow in Tacoma seem to have made their mark on McMenamins Elks Temple, based on photos.
Images sent to The News Tribune showed some of the trim around the roof affected by the weight of sliding snow. Crews were on site Friday working on the exterior, according to an eyewitness.
Jonathan White, who lives near the Elks Temple, told The News Tribune he first noticed the damage shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning.
“Once it started raining and warming up, the snow started sliding off the metal roof and came into contact with the ornate metal that circumvents the perimeter of the roof,” he told The News Tribune via email Friday.
Andersen Construction, in a brief statement in response to questions from The News Tribune, wrote: “The snow did create a little bit of an issue on site. Damage appears to be mostly architectural at this time. We are thankful that no one was injured because of this wild snowstorm. Working hard to get everything put back together.”
A representative for McMenamins did not return request for comment.
Construction work started in late 2017.
McMenamins’ opening date is set for April 24, with rooms already sold out for the first few days.
The snow also forced a postponement of a hiring event for the Elks Temple. The rescheduled event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.
