Roy police officer who shot two men on utility vehicle has been identified

The Roy police officer who shot two men on a utility vehicle Feb. 9 has been identified.
Chris Johnson is the officer who fired the shots, according to the city of Roy. He was attempting to stop the two men as they were allegedly driving recklessly on Roy city streets and on state Route 507.
Johnson is recovering from a head injury he received in the incident, according to a statement released Friday.
“While trying to contact the driver, Officer Johnson was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown upward onto the right portion of the still speeding vehicle,” the statement said.
The two suspects were riding a Polaris UTV about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Johnson tried to stop them.
The UTV allegedly took off, and about 10 minutes later Johnson saw it again on 295th Street East near state Route 507.
Johnson radioed that shots were fired. The pursuit ended at 312th Street South and state Route 507 when Johnson performed a maneuver that stopped the UTV.
The driver and passenger were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Both the 23-year-old passenger and the 47-year-old driver have been released from the hospital, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
There are not plans to arrest either man at this point, Troyer said. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors.
