More than 450 cars stopped on Tacoma freeways during week-long emphasis patrol

Troopers stopped more than 450 vehicles during an aggressive driving emphasis patrol in response to semitrucks continually crashing on Tacoma freeways.
The Washington State Patrol targeted Interstate 5 from state Route 512 to the King-Pierce county line near Fife, as well as the state Route 16 interchange.
During a five-day span starting Feb. 25, troopers stopped 458 vehicles for 845 violations.
Of those vehicles, 242 were semitrucks and other commercial vehicles. The other 216 were cars.
Troopers issued 254 tickets, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
Here’s the breakdown of the tickets issued: 103 for speeding, 59 for using cellphones while driving, 38 for following too close, 36 for not wearing seat belts, 36 for making unsafe lane changes and 36 for failing to properly secure a load.
The State Patrol held the emphasis patrol because six semitrucks crashed in the same construction zone on I-5 in as many months.
Other focused patrols will be held, but not announced publicly.
