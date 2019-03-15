Washington likes its groceries delivered but business has plenty of room to grow

When it comes to having groceries delivered, Washington shoppers are early adopters.
A new retail survey by Offers.com shows Washington with one of the highest adoption rates for grocery-delivery service nationwide.
Even so, 78 percent of Washington residents still have not used the service.
Among those who did, Amazon was the most popular, followed by Instacart. Target ranked lowest among in the survey.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Shipt started delivering for local Target stores in April 2018 and recently named Target executive Kelly Caruso as its CEO.
Amazon Prime Now expanded last fall to the Tacoma area to deliver for the University Place Whole Foods, while Instacart delivers for other grocers in the area. With all the delivery services, you still need to check your ZIP code to see whether it’s in a delivery zone.
One example is Fred Meyer, which offers delivery from its Gig Harbor store through Instacart, though many customers in the outlying Key Peninsula are waiting for the service to reach their ZIP codes.
When it comes to ordering online with on-site pickup, which you can do no matter where you live, 22 percent of Washington shoppers have used that service, with local grocery chains and Walmart being the most popular, according to the survey.
Extra fees and concerns over freshness of produce were the top reasons given by those who didn’t use the services.
Where is all this headed? Kroger, parent company of Fred Meyer and QFC, is exploring driverless deliveries this year in Houston, after testing in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Our Arizona pilot program confirmed the flexibility and benefits provided by autonomous vehicles and how much customers are open to more innovative solutions,” Yael Cosset, chief digital officer at Cincinnati-based Kroger, told Supermarket News this week.
Offers.com’s survey results are at https://bit.ly/2CktdzP
Comments