Second measles case announced in Pierce County. King, Snohomish cases also reported

Public health officials say a new measles case has been diagnosed in Pierce County, in addition to one announced Sunday.

There have also been two new cases diagnosed in King County and one in Snohomish County, the Washington State Department of Heath said in a press release Wednesday.

“While the exact exposure information for the new cases is not yet known, all spent time in SeaTac airport during their likely time of exposure or infectiousness,” the statement said.

The new cases brought the state’s total for the year to 77, according to information on the agency’s website. All but six of those were in Clark County.

52 of the state’s measles cases this year were in children ages 1 to 10.

The Pierce County case announced Sunday was a man in his 40s, and the one announced Wednesday was a man in his 50s.

They’re both recovering at home.

The state Department of Health said local health departments would update their websites with details about when and where people might have been exposed as the investigations go forward.





The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has added two places to the list of potential exposure locations that it released Sunday.

▪ The Target at the South Hill Mall, 10:35 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. on May 11.

▪The Puyallup Costco, 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. on May 11

The agency says anyone who might have been exposed should call a health care provider if they become ill with a fever or unexplained rash. Measles symptoms show up between seven and 21 days after exposure.

People who may have measles should not go to a clinic or hospital without first calling, in order to prevent spreading the disease, the agency said.

“Most babies have to wait until they’re 12 months old to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” the local health department said on its website. “Many people can’t be vaccinated because they have medical problems. Both groups depend on immunized people in the community to help protect them.”

There’s a tool through the state Department of Health website that families can use to check whether they’ve been immunized.



