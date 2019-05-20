JR Furniture moves into larger space off Interstate 5 in Lakewood

Tanner Emerson/Market Vision

The rise in Pierce County’s population has been good for the furniture business.

Take JR Furniture & Mattress, for example. The company recently obtained and moved into the former Levitz Furniture site off Interstate 5 at 2402 84th St. S. in Lakewood.

“We had been leasing next door in a showroom half the size,” said Paul Rai, general manager for multiple JR locations, including Tacoma. “We now have 50,000 square feet of everyday home furnishings.”

Rai told The News Tribune that his family started in furniture retailing more than four decades ago in Vancouver, B.C.

The company expanded into the United States in 2000 with a store in Lynnwood. The retailer now has multiple locations from Canada to Oregon and has been in Tacoma the past five years.

The company a few years ago purchased a former Circuit City property in Chehalis, which is just under 200,000 square feet. It positioned the company to have a large store/distribution center halfway between Portland and Seattle.

“Right now we’ve got $5 million worth of furniture in stock,” Rai said.

The Chehalis site also allows the company to compete better against online retailers such as Amazon, to not only offer a place people can see and experience their furniture in person, but offer quick turnarounds for purchases.

“Whatever’s in stock that we sell, we want to deliver within 48 hours,” Rai said.

JR Furniture & Mattress Tacoma

▪ Address: 2402 84th St. S., Lakewood

▪ Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Website: https://jrfurniture.com/tacoma/