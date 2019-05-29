Three new Dutch Bros Coffee sites in works for Pierce County

Come for the coffee, but don’t forget the dogs. New Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru opens on Pacific Avenue in Fife Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru opens on Pacific Avenue in Fife

After the recent opening of Pierce County’s first Dutch Bros Coffee in Fife, there are more projects for fans of the chain to add to their radar.

Construction started earlier this month for a new South Hill Mall location, with an anticipated opening date of “sometime at the end of 2019, early 2020,” according to a media representative for the Oregon-based company.

The new drive-thru site will be off 39th Avenue Southwest on the JC Penney side of the mall, in the mall parking lot across from US Bank.

But wait, there’s more.

Paperwork filed with the City of Lakewood shows two more locations for Pierce County, one at 9642 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW and the other on Steilacoom Boulevard.

The Gravelly Lake Drive location, now undergoing site-prep improvements, is awaiting water and sewer approvals before the city can issue a building permit, according to city officials.

Dutch Bros’ media representative gave a tentative opening date for the Gravelly Lake Drive site as late this year or early next year.

The other site in the 8600 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest is still early in the development process.