Here’s an update on Lakewood AMC theater cleanup following fire
Early morning fire in concession area temporarily closes Lakewood theater
The fire over Memorial Day weekend at AMC Lakewood Mall 12 has led to nearly a week’s worth of cleanup.
Workers cleaning the site Friday said the theater was hoping to reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday (June 1) but emphasized that was still tentative.
The theater complex was damaged in an early morning fire May 26 that started at two soda machines in the concession area. The fire was contained to the machines, which were destroyed, but there was smoke damage to the interior.
Crews have been working through the week to restore the theater.
Officials with AMC did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
To check on theater status, go to https://bit.ly/2xvrLIw
