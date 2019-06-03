You now can reserve a parking spot at the Tacoma Dome Station. For a fee, of course

Reserved parking spaces are coming to the Tacoma Dome Station starting July 1. Pierce Transit

The long-discussed switch to permit parking is coming to some of the spaces at the Tacoma Dome Station parking garages.

In April, a pilot permit parking program was approved by the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners. The plan sets aside 150 reserved spots for single-occupancy vehicles and 50 for carpoolers or Vanpool vans.

Starting July 1, those with permits will be able to park in an assigned spot at the garages, 610 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, before 8 a.m. on weekdays. After 8 a.m. those without a permit can use the reserved spots on weekdays and all day on weekends, except during special events.





Nonreserved spots also will be available at all times on a first come, first served basis.

The reserved spots for now total less than 10 percent of the 2,400 parking slots available. That percentage is expected to grow with demand.

The cost for the permits is $80 a month for Single Occupancy Vehicles, $27 a month for ORCA LIFT card holders and free for High Occupancy Vehicles (HOVs) with at least two transit riders arriving at the station together in a single vehicle.

The permit system’s sales and enforcement will be managed by Diamond Parking. Pierce Transit’s CEO is authorized to manage demand and wait lists by modifying the percentage of reserved stalls and/or adjusting rates as needed.





Pierce Transit said the rates are based on the area’s market rates for parking. Its board moved forward with the permit pilot program after a survey last year and a public hearing in March.

The board will review results and make any additional adjustments if needed after the program has operated a few months.

To learn more about the program or to apply for a permit, go to PierceTransit.org/permit-parking.