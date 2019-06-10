Competitive eating star downs giant burger, loaded fries in record time ... in Milton

Monster burger challenge at Milton restaurant proves no match for professional eater Competitive eater Randy Santel of Springfield, Mo., took on the gargantuan "Filthy Mill" burger at The Mill Restaurant & Sports Bar in Milton on June 5. His time of 6 minutes, 27 seconds destroyed the previous record of 11 minutes, 34 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Competitive eater Randy Santel of Springfield, Mo., took on the gargantuan "Filthy Mill" burger at The Mill Restaurant & Sports Bar in Milton on June 5. His time of 6 minutes, 27 seconds destroyed the previous record of 11 minutes, 34 seconds.

The competitive eating world has no shortage of stars, and one of them recently made a swing through the Northwest to take on restaurant challenges.

The tour included a stop in the Tacoma area.

Randy Santel stopped in at The Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar in Milton on June 5.

Santel, based out of Springfield, Missouri, was ready to tackle the Mill’s “Filthy Mill Monster Burger Challenge.”

The burger — 1-1/2 pounds of beef, cheese, six slices of bacon, toasted bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion — also comes with more than a pound of steak fries topped with peppers, pork, cheese sauce, bacon and an egg and is accompanied by a jar of pickles.

The restaurant’s official challenge (yes, you can try this, too) consists of finishing all of that in a half hour or less.

If you succeed, your picture is added to the restaurant’s wall of fame and the meal is free.

“Many people have tried, few people have won,” Santel said before launching into the competition.





The previous record holder was on hand to film the event (His own feat is also on YouTube).

Santel finished the challenge in 6 minutes, 27 seconds. He polished it off with a Rainier beer — not part of the competition.

“That was a delicious burger!” he declared at the end.

The restaurant posted later on Facebook that two hours after the challenge, “He ordered another 1/4lb burger and got a Dirty Fry.”

Santel then traveled on to Bellingham for a team challenge the next day of 26 crepes in less than an hour, along with Mitch Dombrowski.

They finished that competition in 19 minutes, 22 seconds.