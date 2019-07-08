He tried to commit suicide after he killed his wife. Once in jail, he hanged himself

Man suspected of fatally shooting ex-wife in Tacoma is arraigned Johnathon Michael Forsman appears for arraignment June 14, 2019 in Pierce County Superior Court. He was charged with first-degree murder on suspicion that he fatally shot his ex-wife, Jennifer Forsman, at their Tacoma home June 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Johnathon Michael Forsman appears for arraignment June 14, 2019 in Pierce County Superior Court. He was charged with first-degree murder on suspicion that he fatally shot his ex-wife, Jennifer Forsman, at their Tacoma home June 9, 2019.

A man suspected of killing his ex-wife because she was in a new relationship hanged himself in a Pierce County jail cell last weekend.

Johnathan Michael Forsman, 35, was found Saturday hanging from a bed sheet.

A Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman said Forsman was not on suicide watch despite shooting himself in the head June 9 after fatally shooting his ex-wife, 37-year-old Jennifer Forsman.

“He was cleared for mental health and cleared medically,” spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Forsman was awaiting trial in his ex-wife’s death.

He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder June 14 and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Forsman was ordered not to have contact with Jennifer Forsman’s family, including her four daughters.

Three of the girls were home the day their mother was shot in the head and arm.

Charging documents give this account:

One of the daughters called 911 to report that her father had shot her mother in the 500 block of East 75th Street.

After the shooting, the three children ran to a neighbor’s house.

Police found Jennifer Forsman lying on the bed suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnathan Forsman was sitting on the floor after allegedly shooting himself in the head.

While being handcuffed, Forsman told officers, “I tried to do a murder-suicide.”

A paramedic said the man kept asking about his ex-wife but showed no emotion.

A firefighter who treated Forsman said the man claimed his ex-wife “had been cheating on him and wouldn’t stop so he decided to end her life and his own.”

The couple divorced more than two years ago and lived in separate rooms of the same house, records show.

On the day of the shooting, the youngest daughter told police her parents had been arguing about her mother having a boyfriend.

Jennifer Forsman died at the hospital.

Johnathan Forsman underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery after a bullet ricocheted off his skull.

The woman left behind four daughters, ages 12 to 19, the two youngest with her ex-husband and the two oldest from a prior relationship.

Family members said Jennifer Forsman worked as a shift manager at a Starbucks store in the University Place area.

They described her as a loving mother, hard worker and positive person.