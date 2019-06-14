He shot his ex-wife during an argument at their Tacoma home then shot himself, charges say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 35-year-old man fatally shot his ex-wife during an argument Sunday at their Tacoma home then shot himself, according to charging papers.

Prosecutors charged Johnathon Michael Forsman with first-degree murder Friday morning in connection to the death of 37-year-old Jennifer Forsman.

He’s expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Charging papers and police give this account of what happened:

Police arrived at the home about 6:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East 75th Street.

“Per dispatch, the 911 caller reported that her father had just shot her mother,” the declaration for determination of probable cause reads. “The officers were further advised that three children, all minors, had fled the house and were at a neighbor’s house.”

Police found the man and the woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was not responsive. The man allegedly said he had tried to commit homicide and to kill himself.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Their children told police that the man and woman had been divorced for about two and a half years and stayed in separate rooms of the home. They said the man and woman argued, and that the man was upset that the woman was in a relationship.

The man allegedly told firefighters that was why he decided to end the woman’s life and his own.





The woman died at the hospital from the gunshot wound to her head. She also had a gunshot wound to her arm.

A surgeon said the bullet the man fired at his own head apparently ricocheted off his skull and that he was expected to make a full recovery.