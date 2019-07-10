Puyallup’s city manager resigns; council agrees to separation

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council An attorney for Conway Construction tells the Puyallup City Council on May 10, 2016, the consequences of a lawsuit that his client has filed. Conway Construction’s contract in the road-widening project on 39th Avenue Southwest near Costco was term Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An attorney for Conway Construction tells the Puyallup City Council on May 10, 2016, the consequences of a lawsuit that his client has filed. Conway Construction’s contract in the road-widening project on 39th Avenue Southwest near Costco was term

Puyallup’s city council accepted City Manager Kevin Yamamoto’s resignation at a late executive session Tuesday night.

Yamamoto submitted his resignation eight days before the meeting, where council members considered “the job performance of a city employee.”

Representatives for Yamamoto and the city had been in discussions over the terms of his resignation for more than a month, said the city’s attorney, Joe Beck, but he did not elaborate.





The city has not responded to a request for the separation agreement that was voted on by the council on Tuesday.

Yamamoto is Puyallup’s fifth city manager in 12 years. Hired in 2015, he oversaw development projects, lawsuits and compliance with state and county laws.





Council member Jim Kastama tried to fire Yamamoto last May, saying he was responsible for many costly lawsuits. In Kastama’s resolution, he said Yamamoto was “responsible for the termination of the contract with Conway Construction that involved improvements on 39th Avenue Southwest.”

The council evaluated Yamamoto’s performance last year, according to records requested by The News Tribune.

The council members critiqued him for acting as the “eighth council member,” becoming “headstrong” or “confrontational” during discussions and furthering litigation challenges before ensuring the council understood the risk.

A survey of the city’s staff last June obtained by The News Tribune said that 94 percent agreed or strongly agreed that Yamamoto effectively manages the organization, and that he supported the staff.

When asked if the city council is supportive of staff, only 18 percent of city employees agreed.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Puyallup residents spoke up against Yamamoto’s potential “firing.” Nearly every seat was filled in the council chambers. One by one, they addressed the council.





“He can be tough, but he is tough for the city of Puyallup,” Joan Cronk said to applause from the public.

Kim Field, who co-owns All Things Fun Sports!, said being a city manager is a thankless job, but Yamamoto always looked out for the local businesses and supported them.

“He takes time to talk to us,” Field said to the council.

The city appointed assistant city manager Steve Kirkelie as the acting city manager.