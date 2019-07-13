Police shoot and kill attacker at immigrant detention center in Tacoma

The Tacoma City Council plans to send a letter to Congress asking for help monitoring the Northwest Detention Center. News Tribune file photo

Tacoma police shot dead a man who was reportedly throwing incendiary devices at an immigrant detention center on the Tacoma tideflats early Saturday morning.

Tacoma police said they responded to a report of a man with a rifle at the Northwest Dentention Center at 1600 East J Street at 4 a.m.

The man was throwing molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid — at outbuildings and cars in the center’s parking lot. One car caught fire and burned.





In a statement, police said shots were fired. After initially taking cover, police found the man. He was dead.

Police said he was wearing a satchel and gear that contained flares.

Forensics teams and detectives are processing the scene.

There is no identity of the suspect yet, police said.

The four officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.



