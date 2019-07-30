16-year-old killed, 3 hurt after car wraps around tree in Puyallup

Puyallup Police Department

A 16-year-old died early Tuesday after crashing into a tree in Puyallup with three other teenagers in the car, police said.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Stewart Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the vehicle wrapped around the tree.

All four teens inside the car were taken to an area hospital. The driver died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control and strike a tree.

West Stewart Avenue from the 1800 block to the 2100 block was closed for several hours during the investigation. It reopened around 7 a.m.