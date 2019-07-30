16-year-old killed after car wraps around tree in Puyallup has been identified

Teens pay respects after fatal crash One teen died and three others were injured after a early morning crash in Puyallup on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One teen died and three others were injured after a early morning crash in Puyallup on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy who died early Tuesday after losing control of a car and crashing into a tree in Puyallup has been identified as Diego Villegas.

Police say Villegas, a student at Rogers High School, passed another vehicle in the 1900 block of West Stewart Avenue, lost control and slammed into a tree. Villegas’ vehicle appeared to be traveling at 80-85 mph at the time of the 1:30 a.m. wreck, police said.

Three other boys, who ranged in age from 16 to 17, were in Villegas’ vehicle and sustained injuries, said Capt. Ryan Portmann of the Puyallup Police Department. Two of them attend Puyallup High School, the other goes to Orting High, Portmann said.

All four were taken to area hospitals, where Villegas died, Portmann said.

The three passengers are expected to survive.

Portmann said the four were returning from a party at another teenager’s home at the time of the fatal wreck. The parents of the teenagers hosting the party were unaware of the gathering, Portmann said.

A bottle of alcohol was found at the scene of the wreck, he added.

It is against the law for 16-year-old drivers to have passengers under 21 for the first six months after obtaining their driver’s license, and they are not allowed to be behind the wheel between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for the first year.