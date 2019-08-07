Chick-fil-A announces opening date for Fircrest restaurant

Chick-fil-A has announced it will open its second Tacoma-area restaurant on August 14. The Fircrest site is located across from Tacoma Community College at 6602 19th St. W. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

If you’ve been driving by the construction site of the area’s second Chick-fil-A and wondering when it would open, here’s some news.

The restaurant, 6602 19th St. W., will open its doors at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 14.

According to its Facebook page, the site is planning for a “first 100” campout starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 for 100 participants. Those folks will be awarded a digital card that gets them one free No. 1 meal a week for a year — which includes an Original Chick‑fil‑A chicken sandwich, a medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium drink. The card is valid for approximately 12 months from the grand opening date and can be used at any participating Chick‑fil‑A restaurant in the United States, according to the company.

Rules for participating are at https://bit.ly/2KkfcGw

The site’s franchise owner, Tacoma native Lynnae Schneller, also operates Tacoma’s first Chick-fil-A site near the Tacoma Mall at South 38th and Steele streets, which opened in 2015.

If her name sounds familiar, she’s also the same Lynnae of Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles.

The new location plans to have a staff of about 100. Those interested in working there can apply at www.cfatacoma.com.

Chick-fil-A Fircrest will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

The restaurant chain has made recent inroads in the Tacoma area, with its Lakewood location opening last year. Its South Hill site opened in 2017. It has a total of 14 locations in the state, most of them in the Seattle metro area. Another site was announced in June for Lacey.