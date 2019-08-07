Detectives arrest woman alleged to have fled with shotgun used in Eatonville killing

Hobert Clark appears for arraignment Hobert Wayne Clark appeared for an arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hobert Wayne Clark appeared for an arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday.

The girlfriend of a man arrested for allegedly killing an Eatonville man over an argument about a trailer was arrested Wednesday.

Christina Maureen Kitchens, 33, was wanted for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping to hide the shotgun used to kill 50-year-old Robert Warner the night of July 28, court records show.

She is the girlfriend of Hobert Wayne Clark, 25, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives checked multiple residences and encampments in an attempt to locate Kitchens. She was found in Parkland and booked into the Pierce County Jail, the sheriff’s department tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clark is accused of shooting and killing Warner on Clark’s mother’s property in Eatonville.

The determination of probable cause says Kitchens arrived at Clark’s property before the shooting. After the shooting, video allegedly shows Clark wrapping the shotgun and giving it to Kitchens, who was waiting in her car. She then drove away.