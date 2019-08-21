Tacoma City Council race too close to call. Hand recount will decide winners

Here are the candidates for the 2019 Tacoma City Council election Here are the duties of Tacoma City Council members and the candidates for open seats in the 2019 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the duties of Tacoma City Council members and the candidates for open seats in the 2019 election.

Pierce County primary election results were certified Tuesday, but the race isn’t over for two Tacoma candidates.

Courtney Love and Brett Johnson are running for the Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7 seat against incumbent Conor McCarthy, who led the primary with 53 percent of the vote.

Tuesday’s results showed Love 12 votes ahead of Johnson, broadening Love’s lead four-vote lead from Friday.

It’s still too close to call, though. The results triggered a manual hand recount by the auditor’s office.

The recount will start Monday and be completed by Wednesday of next week.

It will decide whether Love or Johnson’s name will appear on the ballot next to McCarthy’s come the general election in December.

Johnson told The News Tribune on Tuesday that he stills feels optimistic that the results of the recount could be in his favor.

“Who would have thought I’d need to learn narrow margin ballot chasing procedure in my first election?” he said.

“I think my biggest “rookie candidate” mistake was not putting together a more robust door knocking team on election day. My general sense is that I was out campaigned in late voting,” Johnson added in an email last week.

Johnson was leading Love in election results earlier this month, but that changed Friday when Love took the lead for the first time.

Love told The News Tribune on Tuesday that she was “ready for the general.”

“I’m proud of the work my team has done,” Love told The News Tribune on Tuesday. “I have a deep respect for the Pierce County election process and the workers, as they have a history of quality work.”

Tacoma’s voter turnout for the primary was 22.08 percent, with 26,316 votes counted. A total of 1,815 ballots were rejected due to missing or non-matching signatures or being returned late.