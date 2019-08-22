Local
Toxic algae closes Spanaway Lake
Spanaway Lake was closed to swimmers and pets Thursday after high levels of toxic algae were found there.
“Don’t swim, wade, water ski or fish,” in the lake, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department warned.
The full closure comes after a partial shutdown on August 8. The lake was retested on Aug. 19.
“When results came back, we found the lake had algae with very high levels of toxins,” spokesman Steve Metcalf wrote.
Metcalf said the lake will be tested again in one week.
“Even if the bloom is no longer there, the closure will remain in place for two weeks,” he said.
The algae occur in lakes naturally and look like pea soup. They produce toxins that can sicken people and pets.
