Suspect in custody in connection with South Hill shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m.

A man was arrested late Friday night in connection with a shooting that left another man in critical condition in South Hill Friday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department took the 20-year-old suspect into custody after his father saw a photo of his son in the news media, according to KIRO. The father brought the son in.

On Friday, witnesses saw the victim on a bicycle being chased by two vehicles around 8 a.m. Friday. They also heard gunshots, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A resident found a bicycle abandoned in his yard. Deputies then located the 34-year-old victim in a backyard in the 12000 block 132nd Street East. He was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the victim argued with several people at a home in the 13100 block of 122nd Street East.

“Deputies also discovered that multiple fences and homes in the neighborhood were struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported in any of the affected residences,” the Sheriff’s Department said.