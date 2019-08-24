Local

Pedestrian who was hit and killed by multiple vehicles Friday has been identified

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Hosmer Street

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run between and pedestrian and two cars. Both cars left the scene. By
The man killed Friday night in South Tacoma after two vehicles hit him and left the scene has been identified.

Michael Demorest, 68, was identified as the victim of the hit and run incident on South Hosmer Street at South 90th Street, according to an employee of the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday

Demorest was crossing Hosmer at about 9 p.m. when he was first struck by a white sedan, according to Tacoma police. He was then struck by a white SUV.

Demorest, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are looking for the vehicles and the drivers involved.

